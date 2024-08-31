Four die of dengue, 346 hospitalised in 24 hours

Of the new patients, 200 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka, while the rest were outside in Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Some 1,333 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country. A total of 12,841 dengue cases and 79 deaths have been reported since 1 January, 2024.

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record. The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 318,749 recoveries last year.