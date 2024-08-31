Four die of dengue, 346 hospitalised in 24 hours
Four more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 83 this year.
During the period, 346 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of the new patients, 200 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka, while the rest were outside in Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Some 1,333 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country. A total of 12,841 dengue cases and 79 deaths have been reported since 1 January, 2024.
Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record. The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 318,749 recoveries last year.