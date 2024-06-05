DSCC accuses DGHS of providing wrong info on dengue

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has alleged that the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is providing wrong information on the number of dengue patients and subsequent casualties. The DSCC sent a letter to the director general of the DGHS in this regard on 26 May.

The letter was signed by DSCC chief executive officer (CEO) Md Mizanur Rahman. It reads that patients from across the country come to the hospitals in areas under the jurisdiction of the DSCC. Many of them die while undergoing treatment. In most cases, patients use the address of their relatives living in Dhaka. These patients are being grossly regarded as patients from Dhaka south city which is tarnishing the image of the DSCC.