PM Hasina returns from Doha Wednesday

The flight is scheduled to land at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital at 3:00pm.
Hasina arrived in Doha on 4 March to attend the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5).
During her stay in Qatar, she attended the LDC5 conference, several side-line events and a civic reception.
The PM also held meetings with different leaders including Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, chairperson of Qatar Foundation Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres and UNGA president Csaba Korosi.