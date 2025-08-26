Letter sent to US State Dept for action over incident at Bangladesh Consulate in NY
A letter has been sent to the local police, the Mayor’s office and the US State Department, requesting action regarding the incident at the Bangladesh Consulate General in New York.
The Consulate General of Bangladesh in New York issued the letter. This information was disclosed in a press release sent from the Bangladesh Consulate General yesterday, Monday.
According to the press release, a discussion was held at the Bangladesh Consulate General in New York on Sunday to mark the first anniversary of the July Mass Uprising Day. Md Mahfuj Alam, adviser to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was the chief guest at the event.
Apart from him, around 150 guests, including Bangladeshi students and members of the Bangladeshi community also attended the event. For security reasons, New York City Police deployed sufficient police personnel before the programme began at the consulate’s request, it added.
The press release further stated that with the intention of disrupting the discussion, resorting to violence and directly attack the chief guest, leaders and activists of the US Awami League and its affiliated organisations gathered in front of the consulate from 5:00 pm. They chanted various slogans against the Government of Bangladesh and hurled verbal abuse.
At one point, they chased away arriving guests obstructing their participation in the event. They resorted to various other disruptive tactics, including throwing eggs at the guests. They went as far as to strike the glass door of another office adjacent to the consulate’s entrance (within the same building), causing it to crack.
Police intervened to stop these destructive acts and detained several of the miscreants. Still photographs and video footage of this disgraceful and destructive activity have already been handed over to the police as evidence. The police have assured that they will take appropriate legal action in this regard, it added.
The press release also stated that the accomplices of the fallen fascist government surrounded the consulate with Awami League party flags until midnight, with the intention of harassing and endangering the life of the chief guest. However, the police remained present for security reasons throughout the event.
The chief guest was able to enter the consulate smoothly and on time via the designated route and reached the venue without hindrance. After a lively exchange of views, greetings with the guests, and dinner, the chief guest departed for his destination in the assigned vehicle without any untoward incident. Following his departure, the police also left the venue.
The Consulate General has already written to the local police, the mayor, and the local office of the US Department of State, requesting action against the miscreants.
The press release further clarified that at no point during the arrival or departure of the chief guest was there any encounter, connection, or even the slightest contact with the miscreants. Despite their repeated attempts, the accomplices of the fallen fascist government failed to achieve their ill intentions.
Having completely failed in this effort, they are now spreading disinformation and propaganda on social media and other digital platforms. The Consulate General of Bangladesh urged everyone not to be misled by such false information and propaganda.