Letter sent to US State Dept for action over incident at Bangladesh Consulate in NY

The chief guest was able to enter the consulate smoothly and on time via the designated route and reached the venue without hindrance. After a lively exchange of views, greetings with the guests, and dinner, the chief guest departed for his destination in the assigned vehicle without any untoward incident. Following his departure, the police also left the venue.

The Consulate General has already written to the local police, the mayor, and the local office of the US Department of State, requesting action against the miscreants.

The press release further clarified that at no point during the arrival or departure of the chief guest was there any encounter, connection, or even the slightest contact with the miscreants. Despite their repeated attempts, the accomplices of the fallen fascist government failed to achieve their ill intentions.

Having completely failed in this effort, they are now spreading disinformation and propaganda on social media and other digital platforms. The Consulate General of Bangladesh urged everyone not to be misled by such false information and propaganda.