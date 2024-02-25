Bangladesh-USA keen to begin new chapter in relations: Foreign minister

Bangladesh and the United States are interested in starting a new chapter in relations, said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on Sunday.

He further said that the issue was discussed with the visiting US delegation in a very cordial atmosphere for more than an hour.

The members of the US delegation led by special assistant to the president and Senior Director of South Asia Affairs of the National Security Council Rear Admiral Eileen Laubacher met the Foreign Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.