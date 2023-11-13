20 special trains operating ahead of PM’s Khulna rally 

Twenty special trains are running on different routes on Monday so that people can join Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s mass rally.

Khulna Railway Station Master Md Masud Rana said the trains will carry people from Jashore, Chuadanga, Benapole, Kotchandpur, Alamdanga, Mobarakganj, Kushtia, and Jhenaidah to Khulna on the occasion of PM’s visit.

Besides, five ferries have been arranged at Rupsa Ghat, three at Jailkhana Ghat, and two at Nagar Ghat on this occasion .