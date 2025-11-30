Bureaucracy interferes in Police Commission draft

After the July mass uprising, there was a strong demand for the formation of an independent police commission to restore discipline within the police force and establish accountability. After the interim government took office, a committee led by the law adviser prepared the draft of the police commission. However, when that draft was sent from the law ministry to the home ministry, it was significantly altered, with many key recommendations omitted.

Several top-level police sources have said that bureaucrats raised objections to the draft prepared by the committee comprising advisers. Opposition came to several recommendations, including the appointment of the IGP (inspector general of police). Bureaucrats suggested keeping the police under the home ministry as before, effectively rendering the Police Commission powerless. As a result, significant changes were made to the draft originally prepared by the law ministry.

Speaking about the challenges faced from bureaucratic opposition to the Police Commission Ordinance, law adviser Professor Asif Nazrul said at an event in Dhaka on 11 November that the law was originally supposed to be prepared by the home ministry, but the law ministry took the initiative and drafted it. The law included an important provision that the commission would propose three names for the IGP, from which the government would appoint one as inspector general of police. When the draft was sent to the inter-ministerial committee, the bureaucracy strongly opposed the law.