Fascist govt toppled through mass uprising: President in Parliament
President Md Sahabuddin said that the fall of the fascist government occurred through a mass uprising.
He highlighted the activities of the interim government in memory of the July uprising and the martyrs of July.
He also spoke about various activities of the current government.
The President addressed the Middle East war situation. He discussed the country's economic condition, providing information about inflation and foreign currency reserves.
The President expressed hope that the current government will take welfare-oriented steps in agriculture and the economy.
The President stated that the current government is working with the policy of "we will work, we will build the nation, Bangladesh first."
Combating corruption and controlling law and order will be the main priorities of the current government, he asserted.
Emphasising women's development, the President said the government has arranged for each family in the country to be provided with a family card. He outlined various steps the government has taken towards poverty alleviation and social security.
The President mentioned that the government has initiated free education up to postgraduate level and a microcredit programme for women.
He stated that an initiative to plant 50 million trees each year has started.
The President highlighted various measures taken by the government in social, technological, economic, and law and order sectors.
After the speech, he left the parliamentary session. The session was adjourned until 15 March.
Earlier, Speaker Hafiz Uddin requested President Md Sahabuddin to give a speech. At that time, members of the opposition party Jamaat stood up in protest.
They held placards with various slogans, including "No betrayal with July," and "Stop betrayal with July." The Speaker called for everyone to remain calm during this time.
Despite this, the President entered the parliamentary session and sat beside the Speaker. Members of the opposition party Jamaat were making noise in the parliament. Amidst this, President Md Sahabuddin began his speech.