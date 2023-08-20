Dhaka Elevated Expressway toll rate released

Although one section is ready to be opened, the deadline to complete the construction of the entire project has been extended to June next year.

The estimated expense for the construction of the Elevated Expressway was initially set at Tk 87.03 billion (Tk 8,703 crore). In 2013, the cost was raised to Tk 89.40 billion (Tk 8,940 crore). As the length of the project kept extending, so did the cost. Currently the cost of the project including tax and vat is Tk 160.007 billion (Tk 16,00,70,07,153).

First Dhaka Elevated Expressway (FDEE) Company Limited is the investor company. Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited has a 51 per cent share in the company, China Shandong International Economic and Technical Co-operation Group (CSI) has a share of 34 per cent and Sinohydro Corporation Limited has a share of 15 per cent.