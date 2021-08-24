Emergency machines remain unopened in 16 hospitals

Twenty eight emergency machines for detecting diseases remain unopened in boxes at 16 hospitals, some remaining in crates for the last 17 years. The equipment include x-ray machines, ultrasonogram (USG), ECG and ventilators. Some of those have already become dysfunctional as they remained idle for long while some are on the verge of ruin.

The authorities of most of the hospitals said lack of manpower was the main reason of keeping the machines still packed, while in some cases the machines could not be installed because of lack of technical assistance from the health department.

The packed machines include 13 x-rays, six ventilators, four ultrasonograms, one ECG, one laparoscope, one culture incubator, one hot air oven and one autoclave machine, informed Prothom Alo correspondents at different medical college hospitals, district hospitals and upazila health complexes. The machines remained packed until 16 August.