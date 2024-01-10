15 ministers, 13 state ministers dropped

On Wednesday evening, the cabinet division introduced 25 ministers and 11 state ministers for the next cabinet. This time, there will be two technocrat ministers, but no deputy ministers.

Before the election, the Awami League-led cabinet had 25 ministers, 19 state ministers, and three deputy ministers, in addition to the prime minister.

Following the announcement of the election schedule, ministers Yeafesh Osman and Mustafa Jabbar and state minister Shamsul Alam stepped down from their positions as they were serving as technocrats. Of them, only Yeafesh Osman has been retained in the new cabinet.