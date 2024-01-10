Who are new cabinet members?

The cabinet division has introduced 25 ministers and 11 state ministers for the next cabinet under the new government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This time, there will be two technocrat ministers in the new cabinet.
Cabinet secretary Mahbub Hossain announced the names at a press briefing at the secretariat on Wednesday evening. Also, a majority of the selected individuals confirmed to have received phone calls with requests to take oath as cabinet members in the afternoon.
Those who have been picked as ministers are -
AKM Mozammel Haque (Gazipur-1)
Obaidul Quader (Noakhali-5)
Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun (Narsingdi-4)
Asaduzzaman Khan (Dhaka-12)
Dipu Moni (Chandpur-3)
Tajul Islam (Cumilla-9)
Faruk Khan (Gopalganj-1)
Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali (Dinajpur-4)
Anisul Huq (Brahmanbaria-4)
Hasan Mahmud (Chattogram-7)
Abdus Shahid (Moulvibazar-4)
Shadhan Chandra Majumdar (Naogaon-1)
RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury (Brahmanbaria-3)
Abdur Rahman (Faridpur-1)
Narayan Chandra Chanda (Khulna-5)
Abdus Salam (Mymensingh-9)
Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury (Chattogram-9)
Farhad Hossain (Meherpur-1)
Faridul Haque Khan (Jamalpur-2)
Jillul Hakim (Rajbari-2)
Saber Hossain Chowdhury (Dhaka-9)
Jahangir Kabir Nanak (Dhaka-13)
Najmul Hasan (Kishoreganj-3)
Yeafesh Osman (technocrat)
Samanta Lal Sen (technocrat)
The state ministers are:
Simin Hossain Rimi (Gazipur-4)
Nasrul Hamid (Dhaka-3)
Zunaid Ahmed (Natore-3)
Mohammad Ali Arafat (Dhaka-17)
Mohibur Rahman (Patuakhali-4)
Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury (Dinajpur-2)
Zahid Faruk (Barishal-5)
Kujendra Lal Tripura (Khagrachhari)
Rumana Ali (Gazipur-3)
Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury (Sylhet-2)
Ahsanul Alam (Tangail-6)
The new cabinet will take oath at Bangabhaban at 7:00 pm on Thursday. However, the new minister and deputy ministers will be assigned offices later.
The department of government transport has prepared 40 vehicles to hand over to the new cabinet members, and kept five extra vehicles on standby to provide as per demand.
Earlier, President Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed Sheikh Hasina as the prime minister and invited her to form the new government as her part, Awami League, achieved a landslide majority in the 12th national polls on 7 January.