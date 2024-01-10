Who are new cabinet members?

The cabinet division has introduced 25 ministers and 11 state ministers for the next cabinet under the new government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This time, there will be two technocrat ministers in the new cabinet.

Cabinet secretary Mahbub Hossain announced the names at a press briefing at the secretariat on Wednesday evening. Also, a majority of the selected individuals confirmed to have received phone calls with requests to take oath as cabinet members in the afternoon.