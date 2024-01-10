12th parliament: Cabinet to take oath Thursday, new faces in discussion

Following the completion of primary formalities including the announcement of official results of the 12th parliamentary elections, discussions have become widespread in governing Awami League over who to be included in and excluded from the cabinet of the new government.
Leaders of different echelons of the party have been discussing various new names that are likely to be inducted in the cabinet. However, nobody could provide any definite names.
On the third day of securing victory in the 12th parliamentary elections, the Awami League is set to form the government for the fourth straight term that would be led by incumbent prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
The cabinet will be sworn-in at Bangabhaban, the official residence of the President, at 7:00 pm on Thursday. Speaker of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, has already administered the oath of the newly elected MPs on Wednesday morning. Earlier, the election commission (EC) gave approval to publication of the gazette regarding the 298 new members of parliament.
sources at the policymaking level of the Awami League informed Prothom Alo that at least 15 members of the current cabinet are likely to be excluded from the next one, largely due to age, various criticisms and inefficiency.
The tentative list included members who have been serving three cabinets at a stretch. Outside of this list, three cabinet members lost in the election while another three did not get the party’s nomination in the recently concluded election.
