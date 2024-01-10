12th parliament: Cabinet to take oath Thursday, new faces in discussion

Following the completion of primary formalities including the announcement of official results of the 12th parliamentary elections, discussions have become widespread in governing Awami League over who to be included in and excluded from the cabinet of the new government.

Leaders of different echelons of the party have been discussing various new names that are likely to be inducted in the cabinet. However, nobody could provide any definite names.

On the third day of securing victory in the 12th parliamentary elections, the Awami League is set to form the government for the fourth straight term that would be led by incumbent prime minister Sheikh Hasina.