Police identify 6 challenges in election

The police consider six issues—pressure from political parties, operational capacity, limited manpower, cyber threats, recovery of looted weapons, and handling activities of banned Awami League leaders and activists—as major challenges in the upcoming national parliamentary election.

The police have begun preparations to ensure a smooth election by addressing these challenges.

Almost all elections under the Awami League government have faced criticism. Due to various controversial actions by the police and administration, the majority of the country’s population has become disillusioned with elections.

To ensure a festive and credible election this time, the police are taking necessary preparations. Most of the police superintendents who were in charge during the controversial 2018 and 2024 elections have already been sent into forced retirement.

According to sources at the police headquarters, 150,000 police personnel are being trained to ensure they perform professionally in the upcoming election without siding with any political party.

Police personnel from constable to deputy inspector general (DIG) rank are receiving training on the code of conduct for elections, voters’ rights, directives from the Election Commission, police responsibilities under the law, intelligence gathering and analysis before the election, electoral materials, security of polling centres and booths, mock elections, curbing electoral violence, and post-election management. In addition, various motivational programmes are being conducted to boost morale.