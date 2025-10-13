Police identify 6 challenges in election
The police consider six issues—pressure from political parties, operational capacity, limited manpower, cyber threats, recovery of looted weapons, and handling activities of banned Awami League leaders and activists—as major challenges in the upcoming national parliamentary election.
The police have begun preparations to ensure a smooth election by addressing these challenges.
Almost all elections under the Awami League government have faced criticism. Due to various controversial actions by the police and administration, the majority of the country’s population has become disillusioned with elections.
To ensure a festive and credible election this time, the police are taking necessary preparations. Most of the police superintendents who were in charge during the controversial 2018 and 2024 elections have already been sent into forced retirement.
According to sources at the police headquarters, 150,000 police personnel are being trained to ensure they perform professionally in the upcoming election without siding with any political party.
Police personnel from constable to deputy inspector general (DIG) rank are receiving training on the code of conduct for elections, voters’ rights, directives from the Election Commission, police responsibilities under the law, intelligence gathering and analysis before the election, electoral materials, security of polling centres and booths, mock elections, curbing electoral violence, and post-election management. In addition, various motivational programmes are being conducted to boost morale.
However, several officers undergoing the training told Prothom Alo that political parties play a major role in ensuring a fair and credible election. No matter how well the police and administration prepare, a smooth election is not possible in the country if the political parties do not cooperate.
Sources at the police headquarters say that police personnel are being prepared to enforce the law impartially while handling pressure from political parties. Various strategic trainings are being provided to enhance their capabilities. Only 9 to 10 per cent of those assigned to the election are police officers, so to overcome the shortage of manpower, coordination with the local administration and armed forces will be ensured.
New challenges will emerge before the election. We want to overcome all these challenges and deliver a festive election. We want to ensure that the police do not engage in any unprofessional conduct in the upcoming election. That is why police personnel are being given election training this timeAbu Naser Mohammad Khaled, AIG, Bangladesh Police
Additionally, a forensic team has been formed to counter cyber threats, including the spread of false news, circulation of old photos and videos to create unrest, and other disruptive activities. Since Awami League leaders and activists may try to question the election’s credibility, pre-election arrest drives will be intensified. Surveillance will also focus on leaders and activists who are in exile abroad.
A major concern for the police in handling potential violence in the upcoming election is the recovery of weapons looted from police stations and outposts. According to the Police Headquarters, 1,350 weapons had not been recovered as of last Tuesday. Officers fear that these weapons could be used in electoral violence. They say some of these arms may fall into the hands of isolated militants, while others could be acquired by hill extremists or members of the ARSA. For this reason, maximum priority has been given to recovering these weapons before the election.
Recently, at a press conference at the Police Headquarters, police inspector general (IGP) Baharul Alam said that the biggest challenge for the police in the upcoming election is achieving the capacity to conduct a fair election and dealing with fascists.
He said, “After the July–August movement, the police had fallen into a fragile state, and bringing it to the current position was a major challenge. We want to at least create a neutral and festive environment during the election. We believe that with the capacity we have, we will be able to achieve that. We will move forward with these challenges and succeed.”
Collecting data on potential candidates and list of vulnerable centres
Ahead of the parliamentary election, the police have begun verifying information on potential candidates in various constituencies across the country. The Police Headquarters has issued a letter instructing police stations to submit details of potential candidates in a tabular format. The information requested includes 11 types of data, such as the candidate’s party position or designation, PC/PR (past crimes and police records), and educational qualifications.
Based on this field-level information, deployment of additional forces in high-risk constituencies, mobile teams and RAB-police patrols, will be determined during the election.
Officers-in-charge (OCs) of various police stations have said that they have already compiled the required information and sent them to the Police Headquarters two weeks ago.
Regarding the challenges and preparations for the national election, additional police inspector general (AIG) Abu Naser Mohammad Khaled told Prothom Alo, “New challenges will emerge before the election. We want to overcome all these challenges and deliver a festive election. We want to ensure that the police do not engage in any unprofessional conduct in the upcoming election. That is why police personnel are being given election training this time.”