Deprivation in the life of ethnic minority communities a reality

Speakers at an event in Dhaka said the lives of the ethnic minority people have been pushed to the limit of marginalisation in the country, in face of multifarious aggression over the past 50 years with their existence being threatened.

Members of the ethnic minority communities are being oppressed and crushed. They live in a state of deprivation and suppression in every sector of their lives and that is the reality now, the speakers observed.

The speakers came up with these observations during the inauguration of the fifth national conference of Bangladesh Indigenous Peoples Forum (Bangladesh Adivasi Forum) at the Liberation War Musieum in Agargaon, Dhaka on Friday.