Oil shipping costs only one taka per tonne

The state-run Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) has entered into a contract with a private company to transport fuel oil at the cost of 1 taka per tonne.

Concerns have been raised regarding how the oil will be transported at such a low cost. It is suspected that siphoning off the fuel may be the reason for the low-cost contract for fuel transportation. The company responsible for the shipping of fuel oil allegedly sells a portion of the oil en route, using this as a source of profit.

The private company that BIWTC has engaged for this contract is Bismillah Oil Suppliers.

The owner of Bismillah Oil Suppliers, Zafar Ullah, told Prothom Alo, "We have been transporting oil for several years. This time also we secured the contact as the lowest bidder."

When asked how it is possible to ship one tonne of fuel oil for just 1 taka, Zafar Ullah said, "You should discuss the matter with my son. He can explain it better."

Zafar Ullah's son, Abdullah Al Mamun, informed Prothom Alo, "We transport oil for many other clients simultaneously. Securing a government contract is good for our reputation." He denied allegations of selling any of the oil, however.