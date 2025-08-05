SB reports tried to conceal facts, downplayed mass uprising

Most of the intelligence report by Special Branch (SB) of Bangladesh police had an inclination to hide the fact that people vented their anger against the government on the streets during July uprising. Concealing this fact, the SB reports tried to label the demonstrating students as ‘anti-liberation forces’ and the movement as ‘foreign conspiracy’.

The intelligence reports were rife with words such as ‘instigation’, ‘miscreants’ and ‘opposition conspiracy’. The arguments and language used by the then Awami League government to suppress the anti-discrimination student movement were reflected in the intelligence reports.

Prothom Alo has obtained 16 such reports by the SB concerning the mass uprising. The SB reports gave little importance to the issue of excessive use of force or human rights violations by law enforcement agencies. The aggressive role and display of arms by leaders and activists of the then ruling party, the Awami League (currently banned), were largely ignored. On the contrary, the reports even advised the government to encourage a more active role by Awami League leaders and activists in suppressing the movement. The intelligence officers also recommended that the media generate public opinion in favor of the government.

For instance, in an intelligence report dated 4 August last year, SB recommended that leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations gather in groups and in large numbers. A report dated 31 July emphasised the need to ensure a heavy presence on streets by Awami League leaders and activists.