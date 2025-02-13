Tiktok and Facebook: Parents concerned about 'love traps'

Child right activists have expressed concern that criminals are exploiting social media platforms and messaging applications such as Facebook, Tiktok, Instagram and IMO to easily set ‘love traps’ for teenage girls. Due to their young age, these girls often fail to recognise imminent danger, lack the necessary judgment and are highly emotional, making them particularly vulnerable to such traps. This is a matter of great concern.

To mitigate these risks, experts have emphasised the importance of extensive awareness campaigns, restricting the use of social media before a certain age and ensuring greater parental involvement. They stress the necessity of parents dedicating time to their children and closely monitoring their activities.

One of the arrested individuals, Robin, a driver, admitted that he had lured the girl to a residence in Mohakhali after establishing contact with her through Facebook. Following the crime, the perpetrators placed her body in a sack and disposed it in Hatirjheel.

The teenage girl in question left home on 16 January, stating that she was going to a shop.