Former social welfare minister occupies two govt houses

After becoming the Minister of Social Welfare, Nuruzzaman Ahmed got a 5000-square-feet flat at the minister's apartment on Bailey Road in the capital.

Additionally, he occupies another government house of a similar size. Over the past five years, he resided in one of these houses, while his relatives live in the other.

According to the Ministers, State Ministers, and Deputy Ministers Act, a minister is entitled to a furnished residence free of charge at public expense.

However, Nuruzzaman Ahmed allegedly violated this rule by occupying two houses, according to sources at the Directorate of Government Accommodation.

Despite this violation, officials at the accommodation directorate could not take any action or raise concerns over the past five years.