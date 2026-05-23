Ex-chief justice Khairul Haque shown arrested in fresh case

After securing bail in seven separate cases, former Chief Justice ABM Khairul Haque has now been shown arrested in a new murder case filed with Jatrabari Police Station.

Today, Saturday, the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sarah Farzana Haque passed the order.

His lawyer said the order has effectively blocked his release on bail.

On 16 May, Sub Inspector Md Ibrahim Khalil of Jatrabari Police Station had applied to show Khairul Haque arrested in the case.

At 11:10 am today, former Justice ABM Khairul Haque was brought from the court lockup to the courtroom in a wheelchair under tight police security.

He was wearing handcuffs, a bulletproof vest, and a helmet. Ten minutes later, he was taken into the courtroom and seated in the wheelchair beside the dock. Police then removed his handcuffs and helmet. Around 11:49 am, he was taken back from the courtroom to the CMM Court lockup. Later, around 3 pm, he was brought to court again.