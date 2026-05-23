Ex-chief justice Khairul Haque shown arrested in fresh case
After securing bail in seven separate cases, former Chief Justice ABM Khairul Haque has now been shown arrested in a new murder case filed with Jatrabari Police Station.
Today, Saturday, the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sarah Farzana Haque passed the order.
His lawyer said the order has effectively blocked his release on bail.
On 16 May, Sub Inspector Md Ibrahim Khalil of Jatrabari Police Station had applied to show Khairul Haque arrested in the case.
At 11:10 am today, former Justice ABM Khairul Haque was brought from the court lockup to the courtroom in a wheelchair under tight police security.
He was wearing handcuffs, a bulletproof vest, and a helmet. Ten minutes later, he was taken into the courtroom and seated in the wheelchair beside the dock. Police then removed his handcuffs and helmet. Around 11:49 am, he was taken back from the courtroom to the CMM Court lockup. Later, around 3 pm, he was brought to court again.
During the hearing, state prosecutor Omar Faruk Faruqi said former Justice ABM Khairul Haque had been “one of the key associates of fascist Hasina.”
He alleged that Khairul Haque had legally assisted Sheikh Hasina in becoming authoritarian.
He said that during the July movement, a person named Khowaib was killed in Jatrabari, and the investigating officer had found the accused connected to the murder case.
He further argued that although some might oppose the claim, it is possible to direct crimes without being physically present at the scene — through online communication, Zoom meetings, or messages — and alleged that Khairul Haque had done exactly that.
Defence lawyer Mostafizur Rahman requested that his client not be shown arrested in the case. He argued that the application came from Jatrabari Police Station regarding an incident said to have taken place at 11 am on 5 August, 2024.
He noted that the same allegation had also appeared in a murder case filed with Adabor Police Station.
“The same accused cannot be in two places at the same time,” the lawyer argued. He also said Khairul Haque is now 82 years old, and that the investigating officer should understand that an elderly man could not physically participate in such an occurrence. He added that no charge sheet has yet been submitted against him.
In response, state prosecutor Omar Faruk Faruqi argued that a person could be involved in killings at multiple locations simultaneously by giving instructions remotely. He said that if the investigating officer had found evidence of the accused’s involvement, the matter could not be treated lightly.
After hearing both sides, the court granted the application to show Khairul Haque arrested at 3:33 pm. Throughout the hearing, he remained seated silently in the wheelchair.
After the hearing, Monaim Nabi Shahin, another defence lawyer told Prothom Alo, “Today’s order amounts to contempt of court. Earlier, the High Court had directed that Khairul Haque should not be shown arrested in any unspecified case. But defying that order, he has now been shown arrested in an eighth case. We did not get justice. His release on bail has once again been blocked because of this arrest.”
According to the case statement, on the morning of 5 August, 2024, Khowaib participated in the anti-discrimination student movement under the Jatrabari pedestrian bridge. Around 11 am, demonstrators advanced toward the Jatrabari intersection in a procession. The complaint alleges that, under the direction and patronage of Sheikh Hasina and other accused persons, armed members of the police, RAB, Awami League, and its affiliated organisations — including Jubo League, Chhatra League, and Swechchhasebak League — opened fire indiscriminately on protesting students and civilians. Khowaib was seriously injured and later declared dead after being taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital by local residents.
Following the incident, on 16 November, 2024, the victim’s brother, Zobayer Ahmed, filed a murder case with Jatrabari Police Station, naming 80 accused persons including Sheikh Hasina.
On 24 July last year, Khairul Haque was arrested from his residence in Dhanmondi by the Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Police. Since then, including today, he has been shown arrested in eight separate cases.