Govt monitoring ‘Strait of Hormuz': Muktadir

Commerce minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir has stated that the government is closely monitoring the situation regarding the Strait of Hormuz, emphasising that while it is a critical global trade route, there is no immediate cause for concern regarding the import of essential commodities and fuel.

Speaking to the press following a meeting with the Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma, the minister addressed potential disruptions to maritime navigation and the broader bilateral trade environment.

The minister highlighted the vital role of the ‘Strait of Hormuz, noting that approximately one-fifth of global maritime trade passes through this route.

He acknowledged that if the strait remains closed for an extended period, it would significantly impact global shipping logistics.