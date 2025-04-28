CA returns home wrapping up Doha, Rome tours

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus returned home in the early hours of today wrapping up his Doha and Rome tours.

A commercial flight carrying the Chief Adviser and his entourage landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here at about 3 am, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told BSS.

Earlier, on Sunday, Chief Adviser Prof Yunus left Rome for home a day after joining the funeral mass of Pope Francis at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City.

He departed the Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport around 9:30 am (13:30pm Bangladesh Standard Time).