CA returns home wrapping up Doha, Rome tours
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus returned home in the early hours of today wrapping up his Doha and Rome tours.
A commercial flight carrying the Chief Adviser and his entourage landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here at about 3 am, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told BSS.
Earlier, on Sunday, Chief Adviser Prof Yunus left Rome for home a day after joining the funeral mass of Pope Francis at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City.
He departed the Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport around 9:30 am (13:30pm Bangladesh Standard Time).
Wrapping up his four-day Qatar tour on Friday (April 25), the Chief Adviser flew directly to Rome to pay his last respects to his old friend, Pope Francis.
On Saturday, he joined the funeral of Pope Francis at Peter's Basilica.
Ahead of the funeral and after the service, the Chief Adviser exchanged greetings with some of the world leaders, including the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, EU President Ursula von der Leyen, former US president Joe Biden, President of Finland Alexander Stubb, Kenyan President , Montenegro President, Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg, President of Ecuador, President of East Timor, Prime Minister of Honduras, President of Iceland, President of Portugal, the King and Queen of Belgium, Prime Minister of Belgium, Prince Albert of Monaco, Prince and Princess of Norway, Prime Minister of Tunisia, Prince and Princess of Liechtenstein, Director General of WHO, President of IOC Tomas Bach, foreign ministers of Sri Lanka, Bahrain and Syria, and former US secretary of state John Kerry.
On Saturday, Silvano Maria Tomasi, Cardinal of the Holy Roman Church, called on Prof Yunus at his hotel.
Cardinal Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue George Jacob Koovakad also met the Chief Adviser.
Besides, Uruguay Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin called on Prof Yunus at his hotel as well.
During his four-day visit to Qatar, Prof Yunus spoke at Earthna Summit in Doha.
He also delivered a lecture on 'Three Zero' at Qatar University apart from joining several engagements.
The Chief Adviser held a bilateral meeting with Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.
Besides, several ministers of Qatar called on him on the sidelines of the Earthna Summit.
On 21 April, Prof Yunus left home for Doha to join the Earthna Summit.