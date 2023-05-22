Court rejects journalist Rozina Islam’s appeal seeking passport

A Dhaka court has rejected the appeal of Rozina Islam, special correspondent of Prothom Alo, seeking her passport submitted in the case filed under the Official Secrets Act. Additional chief metropolitan magistrate of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court, Muhammad Asaduzzaman Noor passed the order on Sunday.

Rozina Islam’s lawyer Ehsanul Haque Shomaji argued in favour of her appeal seeking her passport in the court.

He told the court, “Rozina Islam is respectful to the laws and courts of the country. Even before this, she went abroad with the permission of the court for treatment and submitted it upon her return. She did not ignore any condition given by the court either.”