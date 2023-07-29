Covid-19: 50 new cases reported in 24 hours

The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 3.91 per cent from Friday’s 4.01 per cent as total 1,279 samples had been tested.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate and death rate remained unchanged at 98.38 per cent and 1.44 per cent respectively.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on 10 August the same year.