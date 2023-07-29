Ten die of dengue in 24 hours

Ten more deaths from dengue infection have been reported in 24 hours till Saturday morning. With this, fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh rose to 239 this year, reports UNB.
During these 24 hours, 2,202 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, says the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of the new patients, total 1,143 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest of them outside of it, according to DGHS.
A total of 8,961 dengue patients, including 5,100 in the capital, are now undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country. The DGHS has recorded 46,207 dengue cases and 37, 207 recoveries so far this year.