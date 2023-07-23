Hospitalised dengue patients higher in 11 areas in Dhaka

The number of hospitalised dengue patients is higher in 11 localities in the Dhaka metropolitan, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in a press briefing on Sunday noon.
Six of those areas are in Dhaka South City Corporation and the remaining five are in Dhaka North City Corporation.
The South City Corporation areas are – Jatrabari, Mugda, Kodomtoli, Jurain, Dhanmondi and Basabo. The five areas from the North City Corporation are – Uttara, Mohammadpur, Mirpur, Tejgaon and Badda.
DGHS director (hospital and clinic) Md Habibul Ahsan Talukder gave this information in the press briefing.
He also said that since January this year 30,685 people have been infected by dengue.
18,885 of the dengue-infected were from Dhaka and the remaining 11,800 were from other parts of the country. Outside of Dhaka, Chattogram and Barisal have the highest number of cases of dengue
On Saturday, 2,242 tested positive for dengue and 11 people lost their lives to the infection. Out of the deceased, nine were from Dhaka and one each were from Chattogram and Faridpur. This year, so far 167 people have died of dengue.
In the running month, the number of dengue infections has dramatically increased. Since 1 July, there have been 22,707 fresh cases of dengue infections, according to the DGHS.