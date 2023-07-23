Hospitalised dengue patients higher in 11 areas in Dhaka

The South City Corporation areas are – Jatrabari, Mugda, Kodomtoli, Jurain, Dhanmondi and Basabo. The five areas from the North City Corporation are – Uttara, Mohammadpur, Mirpur, Tejgaon and Badda.

DGHS director (hospital and clinic) Md Habibul Ahsan Talukder gave this information in the press briefing.

He also said that since January this year 30,685 people have been infected by dengue.

18,885 of the dengue-infected were from Dhaka and the remaining 11,800 were from other parts of the country. Outside of Dhaka, Chattogram and Barisal have the highest number of cases of dengue