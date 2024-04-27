Nor'wester count in April dips to 43-year low. What's the reason?

Usually, the Bengali month of Baisakh and the nor’wester, which is locally familiar as Kalbaisakhi, go hand in hand.

The Bengali month started in the middle of April, the ongoing month of the Gregorian calendar, and half of its days have already passed. But only a single nor’wester has taken place so far across the country.

Meteorologists, who generally describe the nor’wester as thunderstorm, said Bangladesh usually witnesses the highest number of thunderstorms in May, followed by June, September, and April, respectively.