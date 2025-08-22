‘Courage shown during July uprising will play significant role in future’

Speakers at an event in Dhaka on Thursday said that the courage that the people of the country demonstrated in the July uprising in the past year should be remembered because it would play a crucial role in the future.

They made the remarks at the award-giving ceremony of an essay writing programme organised by the National Book Centre at its auditorium.

Fiction writer Afsana Begum, director of the book centre, said that this was the last programme the book centre taken on the occasion of the anniversary of the July-August mass uprising.

In the programme, 192 students from 26 educational institutions across the country submitted their essays and articles. Out of them, 49 students from the educational institutions were selected as the best based on the marks of the evaluators.

Dhaka University teacher and writer Moshahida Sultana; mother of July martyr Shahariar Khan Anas, Sanjida Khan Dipti; and his father Shahriar Khan Palash were present as guests at the event.