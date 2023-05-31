3 workers die, 4 injured in Faridpur mud collapse

Three workers were killed and four others sustained injuries as a heap of mud collapsed on them while working for the construction of a bridge at Jamadardangi of Sadarpur upazila in Faridpur on Wednesday noon, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Md Antar, 20, resident of Kabirpur area of Faridpur Sadar upazila, Zulhas Mir, 24, resident of Kuzukdia area and Md Jaber, 28, resident of Udaypur village of Bagerhat district, reports UNB.