3 workers die, 4 injured in Faridpur mud collapse

Three workers were killed and four others sustained injuries as a heap of mud collapsed on them while working for the construction of a bridge at Jamadardangi of Sadarpur upazila in Faridpur on Wednesday noon, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Md Antar, 20, resident of Kabirpur area of Faridpur Sadar upazila, Zulhas Mir, 24, resident of Kuzukdia area and Md Jaber, 28, resident of Udaypur village of Bagerhat district, reports UNB.
Locals said the labourers were working for constructing the bridge under local government engineering department (LGED) in the area and suddenly a pile of soil collapsed on them, leaving three dead on the spot and four others injured.
The injured were rushed to Saradpur and Faridpur Medical College Hospital. Sadarpur fire service station master Abdus Salam said, on information, they rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation.
Terming the incident very shocking, Sadarpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Ahsan Mahmud Russell said, "We visited the spot immediately after receiving the news. Legal action will be taken if we find any lapse or negligence in the work."
Meanwhile, the head of the labourers claimed they repeatedly informed the contractor company to remove the soil, but they didn’t pay any heed. “Instead, they forced us to work."
Sadarpur LGED engineer Azimuddin said the construction of this bridge is being done by a contractor named Asif Imtiaz. “The matter will be further investigated to unfold why this happened.”