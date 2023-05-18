PM urges leaders to make AL stronger from grassroots

Prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday urged the party men to make the party and its associate bodies stronger from the grassroots and work to uphold people’s trust and confidence.

“Reorganise each of the organisation from the grassroots because Awami League is the only party which thinks for welfare of Bangladesh,” she said.

She said these when senior leaders of the Awami League and its associate bodies greeted her with a flower bouquet at her official Ganabhaban residence marking her return to the country 42 years back.

The prime minister said the Awami League was formed by the people and every achievement of the country has come through it.

“Bangladesh Awami League is an organisation of the people and it will work for them. It is our only pledge,” she said