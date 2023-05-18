PM urges leaders to make AL stronger from grassroots

Prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday urged the party men to make the party and its associate bodies stronger from the grassroots and work to uphold people’s trust and confidence.
“Reorganise each of the organisation from the grassroots because Awami League is the only party which thinks for welfare of Bangladesh,” she said.
She said these when senior leaders of the Awami League and its associate bodies greeted her with a flower bouquet at her official Ganabhaban residence marking her return to the country 42 years back.
The prime minister said the Awami League was formed by the people and every achievement of the country has come through it.
“Bangladesh Awami League is an organisation of the people and it will work for them. It is our only pledge,” she said
Terming remaining other parties are looters, she said, “They never work for the people’s welfare. So remember everyone should remain vigilant that the parties of miscreants, killers or war criminals cannot play with the people.”
She said it is unfortunate that those who were involved in vote rigging are now talking about democracy in the country.
“We have to hear lectures on democracy from them,” she said.
The AL is the party which has earned people’s confidence in voting rights with introducing transparent ballot boxes and preparing a voter list with photographs.
On the contrary, the BNP and Jamaat alliance had prepared the voter list consisting 12.3 million fake voters in order to manipulate the election.
“We will always stand beside the people for their welfare. We will continue our work for them as we have come to power by winning the trust and confidence,” she said.
The prime minister said that her party has successfully maintained the confidence, trust and popularity of the people despite the fact that it is almost impossible to do so with saying in power for such a long period since 2009 till the date.
Referring to 2008 general election, she said that the BNP-Jamaat alliance got only 29 seats while the AL led grand alliance received the remaining seats proving those wrong that the Awami League and BNP are same.
“We have to keep the confidence and trust of the people in Awami League. Our only strength is the trust and confidence of the people and we have no other power,” she said.
She reminded her party men that Ziaur Rahman had tried his best to break the Awami League.
The premier said all have to keep in mind that the people of Bangladesh is the only friend of the Awami League.
She greeted all particularly her party men for helping her in the endeavour of building the country as well as the party in the last 42 years since she took charge of the Awami League on 17 May in 1981 after returning home.
After returning to the country, the Prime Minister said she found the people of the country and leaders and activists of the AL beside her instead of getting her near and dear ones including her parents and brothers.
“Since then, the people of the country and the Awami League is my family,” she said.
The PM with due gratitude had recalled those who had stand beside during her bad days after her return to the homeland and now passed away.
“After returning home, my only target was to restore the spirit of our liberation war and let people know the country’s true history,” she said.
She said that her party is almost nearer to reach all the civic amenities to the villages.
The AL has always stand beside the people in any disaster and thus earned the people’s confidence and trust, she said.
The AL president asked party men to stand beside the people alongside making sure the continuation of the country’s development.
“We will bring smiles on the faces of the distressed people and build ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by the Father of the Nation,” she said.
The prime minister said Bangladesh has got recognition as a developing country due to the continuation of democratic process in the country.
“We have to march ahead with keeping intact the status of a developing country,” she said.