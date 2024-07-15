Quota reform movement
Over 100 injured taken to DMCH
Nearly 100 students, injured in attacks of Bangladesh Chhatra League on Dhaka University campus, underwent treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).
BCL is the student wing of the ruling Bangladesh Awami League.
At least 91 students took treatment at DMCH until 5:00 pm Monday. The injured students started arriving at the hospital after 4:00 pm.
The BCL leaders and activists swoop down on the students, demonstrating for reforming the quota system in the government jobs, in front of Bijoy Ekattor Hall just after 3:00 pm.
Then the governing party student wing men carried out attacks on the protesters at several spots of the campus. When the protesting students were backtracking, they were single out and beaten indiscriminately.
Nearly all of the injured are students of Dhaka University.
BCL claimed several of their members sustained injuries in the incident.
Speaking to the media in front of DMCH, Samajtantrik Chhatra Front general secretary Rafikuzzaman Farid said over 100 students injured in the attacks of BCL have come to take medical treatment at the DMCH.
Many others were taking treatment at other hospitals, he added.
Meanwhile, the BCL men around 5:15 pm chased out the students who took the injured students to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).
Later, the BCL men and students locked chased each other and hurled brickbats on the road in front of DMCH.