Hasina, 162 others sued over attempt to murder deliveryman

A case has been filed today, Wednesday against 163 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, allegedly for attempting to murder a private company deliveryman during the recent anti-discrimination student movement.

The other prominent accused in the case are- Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, Kamal Ahmed Mazumder and Gazi Mesbaul Hossain Bacchu.