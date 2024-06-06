Economic stability, fighting corruption among main priorities

Maintaining economic stability, ensuring disciplines in financial sectors and continuing zero tolerance policy against corruption are among the main priorities in the budget.

Finance minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said this while unveiling the national budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 in the parliament on Thursday.

The finance minister said the priorities Awami League made in the election manifesto last year have been emphasized in the proposed budget.

He said a total of 11 issues were given special emphasis in Awami League’s election manifesto this year.

“All these priorities will be the main basis of channeling of resources in the budget of this year,” he added.