Rise of reactionary forces must be countered with Tagore’s enlightenment: Serajul Islam Choudhury
The conference marks the organisation’s 44th annual session and was formally opened through a ceremonial lighting of lamps.
The recent rise of reactionary and fundamentalist groups in the country is driven by greed and struggles for power, Serajul Islam Choudhury, Emeritus Professor at University of Dhaka, said on Friday.
According to him, this resurgence is not an isolated phenomenon; rather, it reflects the broader crisis of imperialism and capitalism.
To overcome this crisis, he emphasised the need to draw upon the humanist philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore.
Serajul Islam Choudhury made these remarks on Friday while inaugurating a two-day Jatiya Rabindra Sangeet Sammelan (National Rabindra Sangeet Conference) at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. Jatiya Rabindra Sangeet Sammilon Parishad organised the event.
The conference marks the organisation’s 44th annual session and was formally opened through a ceremonial lighting of lamps.
Describing reactionary forces as a threat to human civilisation, Serajul Islam Choudhury said such groups seek to destroy humanity’s enduring cultural heritage and push society towards darkness. To resist this, he stressed, the moral and intellectual light offered by Tagore is more necessary than ever.
Speaking at the event, Jatiya Rabindra Sangeet Sammilon Parishad President Mofidul Hoque warned that society is increasingly being affected by religious extremism and distorted interpretations of faith.
He urged people to engage with Tagore not merely as a poet, but through his broader philosophical and political outlook. Tagore, he noted, envisioned a just and humane world free from exploitation and discrimination.
Serajul Islam Choudhury further observed that the aggressive expansion of war and imperialism seen across the world today has its roots in Tagore’s own era, and that the crisis of civilisation has only deepened since then.
Highlighting Rabindranath Tagore’s influence on Bangladesh’s national life and liberation struggle, he said, “Rabindranath’s songs inspired our struggle for freedom. Our national anthem itself is a Rabindra Sangeet, which underscores how deeply he is intertwined with our identity.”
He also praised the role of the organising body in resisting cultural decline.
Speaking at the event, Jatiya Rabindra Sangeet Sammilon Parishad President Mofidul Hoque warned that society is increasingly being affected by religious extremism and distorted interpretations of faith.
He stressed that culture must be embraced more firmly to counter such forces, noting that Bengali culture is inherently non-communal.
Mofidul Hoque also highlighted the importance of integrating music more closely into formal education and called for renewed thinking on how society can share responsibility in this regard.
The conference proceedings began with a rendition of the song “Ami Marer Sagar Pari Debo”.
The event was hosted by Jatiya Rabindra Sangeet Sammilon Parishad Executive Member Tropa Majumdar, with welcome remarks delivered by General Secretary Lily Islam and greetings from Executive President Bulbul Islam.
Lily Islam noted that while Rabindranath Tagore remains central to their cultural consciousness, the organisation also embraces the broader richness of Bengali music, including folk traditions and Nazrul Sangeet.
The conference will continue through Friday and Saturday, featuring musical performances, dance recitals, poetry recitations, and a panel discussion.
A nationwide music competition has also been organised, with 50 finalists competing today across general and youth categories. Winners will be announced on Saturday.