Rise of reactionary forces must be countered with Tagore’s enlightenment: Serajul Islam Choudhury

The recent rise of reactionary and fundamentalist groups in the country is driven by greed and struggles for power, Serajul Islam Choudhury, Emeritus Professor at University of Dhaka, said on Friday.

According to him, this resurgence is not an isolated phenomenon; rather, it reflects the broader crisis of imperialism and capitalism.

To overcome this crisis, he emphasised the need to draw upon the humanist philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore.