People pay tribute to language martyrs

The Great Martyrs Day and the International Mother Language Day was observed today across the country with due respect, paying radiant tributes to the language heroes.

Marking the "Amar Ekushey," people from all walks of life paid homage to the language movement heroes, the valiant sons of this soil who made the supreme sacrifice to establish Bangla as the mother language in 1952, by placing wreaths and flowers at language movement memorials [Shaheed Minars] across the country.

Since the very early hours of 21st February, thousands of people wearing traditional black and white dresses in bare feet rushed to the Central Shaheed Minar to pay tribute to the 1952 language martyrs.