Bangladesh not taking IMF loan with condition: PM tells parliament

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday told the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) that Bangladesh is not taking loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with any condition.

"IMF only lends (to any country) when the country attains the ability for repayment. We are not taking loan (from the IMF) with any condition," she said while responding to a question from the Jatiya Party lawmaker Md Mujibul Haque of Kishoreganj-3 constituency.

Taking floor on a point of order, Mujibul Haque said Bangladesh is now meeting some conditions to get loan from IMF and already raised the electricity tariff and will increase gas tariff, which will lead to price hike of commodities and inflation.

The Leader of the House said that the government is providing subsidy to power and gas. "My question is that which country of the world provides subsidy to electricity and gas. We've increased the power generation and ensured electricity supply. But all will have to be economical in using electricity," she said.