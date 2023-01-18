Bangladesh not taking IMF loan with condition: PM tells parliament

She added that the UK has hiked electricity price by 150 per cent after the Ukraine-Russia war while Bangladesh has increased by only 5 per cent and raised some amount of gas tariff at bulk level.
Sheikh Hasina said the spot price of LNG which was only US$ 6 is now US$ 68 in the international market. "If so, how much subsidy will the government provide? The government provides the subsidy from the public money," she said.
Mentioning that the commodity prices have soared throughout the world, she said that in Bangladesh, the government provided fair price card and TCB card for the lower and middle-income people so that they can purchase some essential commodities, including rice at subsidized rates.
The premier said: "We're providing huge subsidy to agriculture. Now if we need to provide Tk 400-600 billion to electricity-gas generation and supply, then how will we provide this?"
She said the inflation came down slightly in December and January last in the country.
She mentioned that the food inflation is 13.3 per cent in a country like the UK and the same situation prevails in all other countries of the world. But Bangladesh has not yet fallen into such a situation, she added.
The prime minister put emphasis on austerity in the use of electricity and gas. The use of electricity has been reduced by 50 per cent in prime minister's office and Ganabhaban. If all take such measures, they can show austerity in the use of electricity, she said.
Sheikh Hasina said she clearly told the businessmen that the government can provide uninterrupted gas supply to them, if they agree to pay the same rate what the government spends to procure gas from international market.
"If they want uninterrupted gas supply, they would have to pay the same price what the government needs to procure gas. They will have to pay the same price. There is no reason to provide subsidy here," she said.