‘Minorities will be forced to look elsewhere if electoral pledges not met by Oct’

In an apparent warning to the government, advocate Rana Dasgupta, central general secretary of the Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad, has said the country’s minorities would have no option but to reconsider their allegiance ahead of the next parliamentary elections, if the incumbents fail to fulfil outstanding manifesto pledges specific to their situation by October.

He said this while addressing the divisional representative meeting of the organisation in Chattogram on Saturday, reports news agency UNB.