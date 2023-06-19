More than 355,000 posts lying vacant in govt job: State minister

According to the information of the state minister, there are 1,409,606 approved posts in public administration. Of them, 1,045,640 are filled. Referring to the ongoing process of filling vacancies in government offices, the state minister said this process is going on properly.

The recruitment process is going on in all the ministries/divisions/departments to fill up the vacancies. Posts are usually left vacant due to regular retirement of employees and creation of new posts.

In certain cases immediate fill-up of different posts is not possible due to court order.