EU delegation seeks few answers regarding Bangladesh election

The pre-election observation delegation of the European Union (EU) held around 70 meetings at the government and private levels during their 16-day visit in Bangladesh. They left Dhaka on Sunday.

Activities of western countries have increased regarding the next Jatiya Sangsad election (parliamentary) of Bangladesh. As a part of this, after checking the possibility of sending a full-fledged mission to observe this election, the pre-election observation delegation of the European Union left Dhaka on Sunday. During the 16-day visit to Bangladesh, the six-member delegation sought answers to several questions regarding what are the challenges in holding free and fair elections in Bangladesh.

They explored various fundamental issues, including creating an enabling environment for fair elections, ensuring participation of all parties, assessing the institutional capacity for conducting elections, addressing election violence, and safeguarding media freedom. The delegation held discussions with around 70 stakeholders from both the government and private sectors.