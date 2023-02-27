PM asks BCS cadres to apply innovative ideas to build Smart Bangladesh

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked new Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) cadres to utilise their talents and innovative ideas to build the developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by 2041.

"I want the new officers to take the country forward by applying their talents and innovative ideas in more effective way to transform into a developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh," she said.

The premier said this while addressing the certificate distribution among the trainees of BCS officers' 74th foundation training course and its closing ceremony held at Shapla Auditorium of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) here.

Referring to the situation of Bangladesh 14 years back, she said huge development has been made in the country in the last 14 years.

She asked the fresh officers to take the country forward with maintaining the current development spree.

The prime minister said her government's only target is to ensure a developed and beautiful life for the countrymen by transforming Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous country by 2041.