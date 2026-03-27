Diplomacy
Bangladesh’s Independence Day event in Delhi: India’s state minister for external affairs attends
A positive picture of Bangladesh–India bilateral relations was once again on display at the premises of the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi on Thursday.
At a reception marking Bangladesh’s 56th Independence Day, High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah and India’s Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, both underscored the unique and multidimensional nature of ties between the two countries, emphasising mutual goodwill and shared interests.
While High Commissioner Hamidullah expressed gratitude for India’s role during Bangladesh’s Liberation War, Kirti Vardhan Singh conveyed India’s eagerness to work with the new government to further deepen the multifaceted relationship.
The High Commission and the adjoining residence of the High Commissioner were tastefully decorated for the occasion on Thursday evening. Guests were received by mission staff and escorted along a red-carpeted path to the verdant lawn of the residence, with trees adorned in strings of lights, creating a festive ambience.
The formalities were brief amid the celebratory atmosphere. Following the rendition of the national anthems of both countries, Riaz Hamidullah, in his welcome address, recalled with gratitude the contributions of the Indian armed forces and ordinary citizens during Bangladesh’s struggle for independence.
He noted that successive generations of Bangladeshis continue to remember with deep respect the sacrifices of the freedom fighters, the countless lives lost in the face of genocide, and the support extended by the people of India.
Highlighting the depth of bilateral ties, the High Commissioner spoke of shared traditions in agriculture, weaving, handicrafts, poetry, music and the arts, emphasising the continuity of cultural bonds.
Referring in particular to the contributions of West Bengal, Tripura and the entire north-eastern region, he said their material and moral support had stood firmly behind the freedom fighters. He also noted that 1,668 Indian soldiers laid down their lives on Bangladesh’s soil for its independence—sacrifices that can never be forgotten.
Hamidullah also paid tribute to Ziaur Rahman, who proclaimed independence on behalf of the people.
Highlighting the depth of bilateral ties, the High Commissioner spoke of shared traditions in agriculture, weaving, handicrafts, poetry, music and the arts, emphasising the continuity of cultural bonds. Alongside Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam, he referenced the contributions of Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak, Prafulla Chandra Ray, Satyendra Nath Bose, Ustad Alauddin Khan and Ravi Shankar.
He observed that such continuity has strengthened deep human and cultural bonds between the two nations. Many, he added, remain unaware that the “Concert for Bangladesh,” organised at Ravi Shankar’s initiative, helped shift global attention from what was termed the “civil war in East Pakistan” to the Bangladesh Liberation War.
In his words, these developments reflect a profound human and cultural confluence enriched by enduring oral traditions and lived experiences.
Hamidullah further remarked that this multidimensionality embodies synthesis and intellectual openness, underscoring a tradition in which every citizen of Bangladesh is free to practise their religion and beliefs while striving for progress.
He also cited several recent high-level exchanges, including the presence of S Jaishankar at the funeral of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visiting the High Commission in Delhi to pay tribute, and the attendance of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
In the context of current global complexities, he also mentioned Tarique Rahman’s letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing hope for advancing relations on the basis of dignity, equality, mutual trust and shared benefits.
Describing these visits as indicators of positive bilateral engagement, the High Commissioner referred to the “Bangladesh First” policy and said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has emphasised partnerships based on mutual respect, realism and shared interests with all countries, including India.
In the context of current global complexities, he also mentioned Tarique Rahman’s letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing hope for advancing relations on the basis of dignity, equality, mutual trust and shared benefits.
Hamidullah expressed optimism that bilateral trade, currently valued at around US$12 billion, has the potential to reach $28–30 billion.
He also paid tribute to the late Assamese artist Zubeen Garg, recalling a meeting with him in Guwahati last July. According to Hamidullah, Zubeen had emphasised human connections that transcend divisions of caste, religion and society, rooted instead in rivers, wetlands and agrarian life.
A similar message of goodwill was echoed by Kirti Vardhan Singh. Before jointly cutting a ceremonial cake with the High Commissioner, he said India had warmly welcomed Bangladesh’s new government and looked forward to working closely with it to expand bilateral cooperation.
Among those present at Thursday’s reception were veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, former BJP minister and journalist MJ Akbar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
Also in attendance were three former Indian High Commissioners to Dhaka—Deb Mukherjee, Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty and Riva Ganguly Das—alongside numerous former diplomats, distinguished figures and members of the diplomatic corps.
One of the highlights of the evening was Bangladesh’s famed kacchi biryani, with catering arranged by the Bangladesh Army. The same team is also hosting a biryani event at the Delhi Press Club today, Friday.
The cultural segment featured musical performances by Bangladeshi vocalists Ayesha Mousumi and Zahid Nirab.
Prominent political psychologist and sociologist Ashis Nandy was also present.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, he remarked, “Relations are progressing gradually, and that is how they should proceed. The new government must be given time to stabilise. Mutual trust needs to be strengthened. Haste would not be beneficial for either side.”