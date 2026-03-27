Bangladesh’s Independence Day event in Delhi: India’s state minister for external affairs attends

A positive picture of Bangladesh–India bilateral relations was once again on display at the premises of the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi on Thursday.

At a reception marking Bangladesh’s 56th Independence Day, High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah and India’s Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, both underscored the unique and multidimensional nature of ties between the two countries, emphasising mutual goodwill and shared interests.

While High Commissioner Hamidullah expressed gratitude for India’s role during Bangladesh’s Liberation War, Kirti Vardhan Singh conveyed India’s eagerness to work with the new government to further deepen the multifaceted relationship.

The High Commission and the adjoining residence of the High Commissioner were tastefully decorated for the occasion on Thursday evening. Guests were received by mission staff and escorted along a red-carpeted path to the verdant lawn of the residence, with trees adorned in strings of lights, creating a festive ambience.