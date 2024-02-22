Explore marine resources maintaining relations with neighbours: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday stressed extracting marine resources from Bangladesh’s vast maritime zones maintaining friendly relations with the neighbouring countries to tap potential of the "Blue Economy" for the country's socio-economic advancement.

"We have to explore the marine resources from the maritime areas we achieved. I believe the announcement of the blue economy will be implemented. We have to use the vast marine resources for the socio-economic development of Bangladesh" she said.

The prime minister made the remarks at a function marking the golden jubilee of enacting the law titled "The Territorial Waters and Maritime Zones Act, 1974" at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here this morning.

She said: "We will have to be cautious in extracting our marine resources and in continuing business and trade using seaways maintaining our foreign policy friendship to all, malice to none."