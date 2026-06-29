Mirza Fakhrul to Jamaat: Apologise for your role in 1971
Local Government Adviser and BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has called on Jamaat-e-Islami to apologise to the nation for its role during Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971. He said the party still has time to reconsider its position and clarify its stance on Bangladesh.
Mirza Fakhrul made the remarks on Sunday while participating in the general discussion on the proposed national budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year in Parliament.
Addressing leaders of the opposition Jamaat-e-Islami, the local government adviser said, "Our friends are trying in various ways to ignore us. They are also trying to provoke us in different ways. I do not think this is the right time. You also need to look back at yourselves."
The BNP secretary general added, "You have never apologised even once for your role in 1971. You should have apologised before the nation. Had you done so, many of today's problems would not have arisen. But you did not."
Mirza Fakhrul further said, "On the contrary, your leader, Ghulam Azam, had said that 'we did nothing wrong in 1971.' There is still time—you can reflect on this. You should make your position on Bangladesh clear to us and to the people of Bangladesh. I do not want to go any further. You never speak clearly about 1971."
When opposition lawmakers interrupted him, Mirza Fakhrul responded, "You never state your position clearly. I have never heard it, nor has anyone else. If you acknowledge it, politics will become much easier."
The local government adviser also commented on Jamaat's political relationship with the National Citizen Party (NCP). He said, "They have formed an alliance with a party that did not believe in Bangladesh's independence. I hope they (the NCP) will clarify their politics further as they move forward."
Mirza Fakhrul added, "These young politicians of the NCP have a promising future; they will do well. We want them to succeed. But they should not remain in politics carrying the stigma of being associated with those who continue to deny the very existence of Bangladesh."