Mirza Fakhrul to Jamaat: Apologise for your role in 1971

Addressing leaders of the opposition Jamaat-e-Islami, the local government adviser said, "Our friends are trying in various ways to ignore us. They are also trying to provoke us in different ways. I do not think this is the right time. You also need to look back at yourselves."

The BNP secretary general added, "You have never apologised even once for your role in 1971. You should have apologised before the nation. Had you done so, many of today's problems would not have arisen. But you did not."