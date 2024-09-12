Italy confirms its efforts to resolve outstanding work visa issue quickly

The ambassador of Italy called on newly appointed foreign secretary of Bangladesh and hoped that bilateral relations between the two friendly countries will be further strengthened in the coming days.

The Italy ambassador Antonio Alessandro congratulated Md Jashim Uddin on his appointment as the foreign secretary of Bangladesh, said a press release today.

Terming Bangladesh as an important country for Italy, particularly in terms of migration, the ambassador expressed Italy’s desire to deepen migration cooperation with Bangladesh.

Ambassador Alessandro confirmed Italy’s will to resolve the outstanding work visa issue at an early date, and cooperate further to curb irregular migration and promote legal pathways for skills mobility from Bangladesh to Italy, during the maiden courtesy call on foreign secretary by the ambassador of Italy.

