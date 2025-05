A team of the Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested former lawmaker of Manikgaj-2 constituency and singer Momtaz Begum from the capital’s Dhanmondi area on Monday Night.

Deputy Commissioner of DB’s media and public relations told BSS that they apprehended Momtaj Begum around 11:30 pm.

She was accused of multiple cases of July uprising and will be produced before the court on Tuesday.