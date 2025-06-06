Bangladesh

Main Eid Jamaat to be held at National Eidgah at 7:30am

BSS
Dhaka
The main congregation of the holy Eid-ul-Azha will be held at the Jatiya Eidgah on the High Court premises at 7:30 am on 7 June.

In case of inclement weather, the main Jamaat will be shifted to Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 8:00 am, according to an official press release.

Like every year, five Eid Jamaats will also be held at Baitul Mukarram Mosque. The first Jamaat will take place at 7:00 am, followed by the others at 8:00 am, 9:00 am, 10:00 am, and 10:45 am, respectively, said an Islamic Foundation release.

The Eid Jamaat at the Jatiya Eidgah will be broadcast live on all television channels.

The schedule of Eid-ul-Azha congregations at major mosques in the capital and across the country will be aired on Bangladesh Television (BTV), Bangladesh Betar, and other TV channels.

