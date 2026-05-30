Bangladesh

Measles and symptoms deaths rise to 583 as eight more children die

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Shiuli Akter cries while holding her forehead against the lifeless body of her 10-month-old son, who died of measles, at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Mohakhali, Dhaka, on May 8, 2026.Suvra Kanti Das

Eight more children died with measles symptoms across the country in the 24 hours from 8:00 am yesterday, Friday to 8:00 am today, Saturday. During the same period, 1,086 children were diagnosed with measles or measles-like symptoms.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)’ measles report released today, Saturday, three children died in Dhaka, two in Sylhet, one in Chattogram and two in Mymensingh after developing measles symptoms.

Since 15 March, a total of 493 child deaths associated with measles symptoms have been reported nationwide. During the same period, 90 children died after being diagnosed with measles. The combined death toll has now reached 583.

Data from the Directorate General of Health Services show that since 15 March this year, 69,612 children have developed measles symptoms. Of them, 55,705 were admitted to hospital with measles-like symptoms. However, 52,050 children have since recovered and been discharged.

The health authorities also reported that 8,996 children have tested positive for measles since 15 March.

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