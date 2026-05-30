Measles and symptoms deaths rise to 583 as eight more children die

Eight more children died with measles symptoms across the country in the 24 hours from 8:00 am yesterday, Friday to 8:00 am today, Saturday. During the same period, 1,086 children were diagnosed with measles or measles-like symptoms.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)’ measles report released today, Saturday, three children died in Dhaka, two in Sylhet, one in Chattogram and two in Mymensingh after developing measles symptoms.