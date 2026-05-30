Over 50 die of measles per week

According to the latest update on Bangladesh’s measles situation published by WHO on 26 May, confirmed infections have decreased slightly, but hospital admissions due to symptoms remain alarmingly high. At the same time, deaths from measles and related complications continue to rise. DGHS reported that 732 patients were admitted to hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours.

However, during holidays, hospital visits usually decline, making it difficult to fully assess the situation. The official Eid holiday began on 25 May and will continue until 31 May.

Experts say that to understand the true scale of any disease outbreak, not only the number of detected cases but also the trend in deaths is an important indicator. This is because the reported number of infections can often be lower due to limited testing, weak surveillance, or gaps in reporting.