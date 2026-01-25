BNP rally: leaders and activists arrive at Chattogram venue

Defying the harsh cold, BNP leaders and activists have started arriving at the rally venue in groups. Many of them are carrying photographs of BNP chairperson Tarique Rahman, while others are holding sheaves of paddy, the party’s electoral symbol.

This scene was observed around 8:30am on Sunday in areas including Tigerpass intersection, CRB and Kadamtali in Chattogram city.

Tarique Rahman is scheduled to address the rally as the chief guest at the city’s Polo Ground around 11:30am today, Sunday. An atmosphere of festivity prevails among BNP leaders and activists and those of its affiliated organisations in Chattogram ahead of his arrival.

Tarique Rahman began campaigning for the 13th national parliamentary election with a public rally in Sylhet last Thursday. The following day, Friday, he held a rally in Dhaka. He arrived in Chattogram on Saturday night. As he is visiting Chattogram after a long gap of 20 years, enthusiasm among party leaders and activists is high.