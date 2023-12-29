Dollar crunch pushes toward fuel crisis as stocks deplete

The dollar crisis in the energy sector shows no signs of easing. Foreign companies are exerting pressure to settle outstanding dues, and the regular opening of letters of credit for fuel oil imports is facing challenges.
The process involves releasing dollars from Bangladesh Bank before banks can open the LC, raising concerns about the continuous supply of fuel oil. Jet fuel stockpiles are nearing depletion, and diesel stocks are also diminishing.
Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) consistently reports the dollar crisis to the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources. The ministry is in discussions with the Finance Division and Bangladesh Bank, but the required dollars are not readily available. Late payment penalties are becoming routine, and due to the uncertainty, international banks are imposing various conditions on the LC, leading to increased import costs.
BPC sources indicate that the available stock of jet fuel can last until 1 January. However, two ships carrying jet fuel and diesel are expected to arrive at Chattogram port on Friday.
The unloading process from the ship to the depot may take up to two days, but officials believe it will not lead to a crisis.
A responsible BPC official informed Prothom Alo on Thursday that there was a debt of 10.5 million dollars to PetroChina (Singapore), the fuel oil supplier. After settling 10 million dollars, the company dispatched a new ship.
However, the release of oil from the vessel was delayed due to outstanding dues. A payment of 5 million dollars was made on Wednesday, and the confirmation for the release of oil was received on Thursday. Ships from another oil supplier, Unipec Singapore, are also en route. Both companies are Chinese.
On 11 December, BPC issued a warning to the energy division through a letter, stating that prolonged outstanding dues are prompting various suppliers to propose delaying or canceling fuel supplies. Despite repeated requests, suppliers are uncooperative, with some continuously pushing back the scheduled arrival dates of their ships.
PetroChina has declined to provide additional diesel, and Singapore's Vitol has not confirmed the arrival date of a new ship. If this situation persists, the stocks of diesel and jet fuel are anticipated to be nearly exhausted by the last week of December, posing a risk to maintaining an uninterrupted fuel oil supply.
*More to follow...