Dollar crunch pushes toward fuel crisis as stocks deplete

The dollar crisis in the energy sector shows no signs of easing. Foreign companies are exerting pressure to settle outstanding dues, and the regular opening of letters of credit for fuel oil imports is facing challenges.

The process involves releasing dollars from Bangladesh Bank before banks can open the LC, raising concerns about the continuous supply of fuel oil. Jet fuel stockpiles are nearing depletion, and diesel stocks are also diminishing.

Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) consistently reports the dollar crisis to the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources. The ministry is in discussions with the Finance Division and Bangladesh Bank, but the required dollars are not readily available. Late payment penalties are becoming routine, and due to the uncertainty, international banks are imposing various conditions on the LC, leading to increased import costs.